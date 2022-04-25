Overview of Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD

Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Oshtory works at Pacific Heights Spine Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.