Dr. Raza Ali, MD
Dr. Raza Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pediatric Health Care5308 S John Young Pkwy Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 240-9766
Great compassion for their patients and always there for you. All three of my children have been treated by the amazing staff. They are very appreciated!
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1770523482
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ali speaks Creole.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
