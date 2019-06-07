Dr. Raza Askari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Askari, MD
Overview of Dr. Raza Askari, MD
Dr. Raza Askari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Tennessee
Dr. Askari works at
Dr. Askari's Office Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 252-4832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Askari?
I consider Dr. Askari, who was assigned during a recent emergency hospitalization, essentially responsible for saving my husband's life.
About Dr. Raza Askari, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033313671
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center At Memphis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Askari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askari works at
Dr. Askari has seen patients for Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Askari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.