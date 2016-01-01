Dr. Raza Hamdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Hamdani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raza Hamdani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Heartland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Bajwa Family Medicine2424 W Indian Trl Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions
Advanced Gastroenterology LLC759 John St Unit C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 882-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raza Hamdani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa College Med
- Va Med Center Yale University School Med
- Lagos U Tchg Hosp
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
