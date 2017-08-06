Overview

Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hashmi works at Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, OH and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.