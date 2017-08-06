Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC2409 Cherry St Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 517-8121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mercy Health Physicians -defiance Clinic1400 E 2nd St, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 784-1414
- 3 12621 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2500, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 205-2570
-
4
Toledo Cardiology Consultants Inc7640 Sylvania Ave Ste H, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 517-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Cardiologist , kind ,caring , comforting ,and willing to answer your questions and spend time with you . An A+ Dr. that's there to care for you !
About Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447244306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
