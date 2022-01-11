Dr. Raza Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Jafri, MD
Dr. Raza Jafri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Locations
Genesis Pain Clinic6700 W 121st St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 871-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafri?
Staff was very friendly and Dr Jafri was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He took the time to listen to me and made an effort of understanding how my pain originated unlike other doctors who just want to get me in and out. Dr Jafri provided a thoughtful treatment plan and really seems to provide an individualized experience. Will definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Raza Jafri, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati Hospitals
- University of Colorado
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Cornell
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
