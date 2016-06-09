Dr. Raza Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Dr. Raza Khan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
2
Uropartners - Gurnee3 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is a caring, experienced provider who takes the time to explain issues with his patients. I have been seeing him for over 30 years and have complete confidence in his advice and care.
About Dr. Raza Khan, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Dayton VA Med Ctr|National Naval Medical Center
- MacNeal Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
