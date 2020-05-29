Dr. Raza Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Raza Khan, MD
Dr. Raza Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (303) 452-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly believe that Dr. Khan is one of the finest doctors I've ever known. He treated me with respect. He was courteous, polite and very professional. He is always willing to answer all my questions. He cares deeply about his patients and does his very best to see that they are treated with the most advanced medicine and procedures available. I couldn't ask for a better oncologist. I am very lucky to have him as my cancer doctor.
About Dr. Raza Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1588623755
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- U ND Sch Med
- U ND Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
