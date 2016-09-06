Dr. Razi Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razi Hasan, MD
Overview of Dr. Razi Hasan, MD
Dr. Razi Hasan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Sunshine Pediatrics1 Randall Sq, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (315) 457-9966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
great physician extremely caring and very intelligent.. THE BEST
About Dr. Razi Hasan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467533364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.