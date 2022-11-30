Dr. Razi Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razi Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Razi Rashid, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Clear Lake Specialties600 N Kobayashi Ste 211, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8334
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rashid's staff was efficient and very professional and friendly. My wait time was minimal! When I got back to Dr. Rashid's Office he was very personable and really takes the time to listen and be heard. I truly appreciate his bedside manner and relatability. Overall it was a great experience!
About Dr. Razi Rashid, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962651067
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
