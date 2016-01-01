Overview of Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD

Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.