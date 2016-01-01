Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD
Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9770Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 294-4405
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962724872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
