Dr. Razib Khaund, MD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Razib Khaund, MD

Dr. Razib Khaund, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Khaund works at Affinity Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Pawtucket, RI in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Khaund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pawtucket Office
    111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 (401) 729-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr Khaund Love him he is the Best and very knowledgeable in his field
    Debbie B — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Razib Khaund, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Assamese
    • 1497733547
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Sports Med Hospital
    • Brown U/Miriam Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Razib Khaund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaund works at Affinity Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Pawtucket, RI in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Khaund’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

