Dr. Razmik Ohanjanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Razmik Ohanjanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Western Multi Speciality Group511 Western Ave, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 240-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over 10 years he has been my mothers and our family Doctor. He is the one in our town whom is great general practitioner Doctor. Because of his correctly diagnose finding I have HEAR PROBLEM , and referring me to cardiologist since 2005 I am alive now. Nouredin Ahangarzadeh
About Dr. Razmik Ohanjanian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohanjanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohanjanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohanjanian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanjanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanjanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohanjanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohanjanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.