Dr. Razvan Arsenescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arsenescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razvan Arsenescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Razvan Arsenescu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy TG Mures, Romania and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Arsenescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Razvan Arsenescu MD435 South St Ste 230A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7507
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arsenescu?
Dr. Arsenescu is a great doctor, very knowledgeable about my specific illness (ulcerative colitis). He is easy to get ahold of and his office is so accommodating. His staff is warm and willing to help with any issues.
About Dr. Razvan Arsenescu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French and Romanian
- 1477560316
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals and Clinic, Iowa
- Nassau University Hospital|University Hospital TG Mures, Department of General Surgery, Romania|University Hospital-Spitalul Municipal Department of General Surgery, Bucuresti, Romania
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy TG Mures, Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arsenescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arsenescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsenescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arsenescu works at
Dr. Arsenescu has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arsenescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arsenescu speaks French and Romanian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsenescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsenescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arsenescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arsenescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.