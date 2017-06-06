Dr. Razack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razvi Razack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Razvi Razack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zanesville, OH.
Dr. Razack works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Digestive Disease Group999 Garden Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8193
-
2
Wellbrook Endoscopy Center LLC1269 Wellbrook Cir NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-0505
-
3
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razack?
Love him he takes the time to explain everything to you. Good attitude!!
About Dr. Razvi Razack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134324395
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razack accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razack works at
Dr. Razack has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Razack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.