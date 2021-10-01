Dr. Read McGehee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGehee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Read McGehee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Read McGehee, MD
Dr. Read McGehee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. McGehee's Office Locations
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
Ironbridge11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 104, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 287-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my ophthalmologist for 20 years!
About Dr. Read McGehee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGehee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGehee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGehee has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGehee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGehee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGehee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.