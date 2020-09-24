Dr. Reagan Crossnoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crossnoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reagan Crossnoe, MD
Overview of Dr. Reagan Crossnoe, MD
Dr. Reagan Crossnoe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Hereford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crossnoe works at
Dr. Crossnoe's Office Locations
Bret Errington MD PA7120 Sw 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 683-4722
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 463-3300
Amarillo Bone and Joint Clinic1100 S COULTER ST, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Reagan L. Crossnoe M.d P.A.1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 10, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 463-3300
Amarillo Office6819 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 354-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crossnoe Did my left hip replacement and the recovery was amazing, I am already scheduled to do the Right hip in Dec I have full faith in him as a surgeon !!
About Dr. Reagan Crossnoe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083604086
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crossnoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crossnoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crossnoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crossnoe works at
Dr. Crossnoe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crossnoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crossnoe speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossnoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossnoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crossnoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crossnoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.