Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Health Alliance Hospitals Inc

Dr. Michael works at Think Aksarben, LLP in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy
    7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 506-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2020
    So kind, patient, and never hesitates to do what needs to be done, even if it is more work and time for him. He is truly one of the best doctors I have ever had and he has a great team working around him as well. There is nothing bad to say. I was able to get in promptly, I saw him within 5 minutes of arrival, and he has never rushed my appointments. Definitely see him!
    Margo — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801228952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Health Alliance Hospitals Inc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

