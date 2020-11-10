Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM
Overview
Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Health Alliance Hospitals Inc
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
-
1
Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 506-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
So kind, patient, and never hesitates to do what needs to be done, even if it is more work and time for him. He is truly one of the best doctors I have ever had and he has a great team working around him as well. There is nothing bad to say. I was able to get in promptly, I saw him within 5 minutes of arrival, and he has never rushed my appointments. Definitely see him!
About Dr. Reanen Michael, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1801228952
Education & Certifications
- Health Alliance Hospitals Inc
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.