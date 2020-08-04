Overview of Dr. Reay Brown, MD

Dr. Reay Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.