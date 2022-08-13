Overview of Dr. Rebeca Caban, MD

Dr. Rebeca Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Caban works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Warwick, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.