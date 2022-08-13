Dr. Rebeca Caban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebeca Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp75 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 615-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
I am a very anxious patient and she was so patient and understanding. She explained everything to me and drew a visual picture to help me fully understand the anatomy and procedure. I was originally scheduled for another physician but consider myself lucky to be Dr. Caban’s patient now.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Caban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caban.
