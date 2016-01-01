Dr. Candal accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebeca Candal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebeca Candal, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane Med Sch
Dr. Candal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Candal?
About Dr. Rebeca Candal, MD
- Pathology
- English
- 1851383558
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch
- Charity Hospital
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Candal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Candal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candal works at
Dr. Candal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.