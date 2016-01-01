Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebeca Juarbe Arrillaga, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebeca Juarbe Arrillaga, MD
Dr. Rebeca Juarbe Arrillaga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL.
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga's Office Locations
-
1
Medex Medical Express of Palatka LLC6500 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 326-0575
- 2 6100 Saint Johns Ave Ste 3, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 530-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga?
About Dr. Rebeca Juarbe Arrillaga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1619125259
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga works at
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga speaks Spanish.
Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarbe Arrillaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.