Dr. Rebeca Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebeca Martinez, MD
Dr. Rebeca Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Florida International University11200 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33199 Directions (305) 348-3627
FIU Health Faculty Group Practice3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4006, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 534-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough when you have an appointment with her. She takes her time to listen to your concerns. She covers all details without leaving any stones unturned. She follows up with any results on a timely manner. She does whatever it takes to make sure you have the care you need , and goes above and beyond. I feel blessed to have Dr. Martinez as my doctor. She is also my spouse’s doctor. She is the most important doctor in our lives. Dr. Martinez is vital to my personal womans health.
About Dr. Rebeca Martinez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013946458
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp U Miami
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Univ Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.