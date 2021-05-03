Overview of Dr. Rebecca Abundis, DO

Dr. Rebecca Abundis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abundis works at SVMC Primecare Monterey in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.