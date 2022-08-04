Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Adler, MD
Dr. Rebecca Adler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Adler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center Obstetrics and Gynecology391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
-
2
The Albany Med Division of Adult Endocrinology - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 306, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 264-5053
-
3
Capital Region Otolaryngology250 Delaware Ave Ste 202250, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 264-0701
- 4 1769 Union St Ste 261, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 688-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Dr. Adler is a great Physician. She listens and spends a lot of time going through options. She was willing to stay later so I could get a needed procedure done (on a Friday!). She helped me with my issues so that for the first time in over a year I feel good. I should have switched to her much sooner...Dr Adler gave me my life back!
About Dr. Rebecca Adler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427443308
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.