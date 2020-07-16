Overview of Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD

Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.