Overview of Dr. Rebecca Allen, MD

Dr. Rebecca Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Care Center - 2 Dudley Street in Providence, RI with other offices in Boston, MA and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.