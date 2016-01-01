See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Ameduri works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861696569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

