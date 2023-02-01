See All Hand Surgeons in Chesterton, IN
Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD

Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Anderson works at Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute in Chesterton, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute
    601 Gateway Blvd N, Chesterton, IN 46304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 921-1444
  2. 2
    Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute PC
    3691 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 759-4380
  3. 3
    12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste A205, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 921-1444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2023
    Doctor offices usually make me nervous, but every time I go see Dr. Anderson, I feel comfortable and relaxed. She's a very kind and caring doctor, and she knows what she's doing. I've received surgery on both my left and right hand on two separate occasions, and each time, my hands have healed perfectly. I highly recommend everyone to see Dr. Anderson.
    About Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992995096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
