Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD
Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute601 Gateway Blvd N, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 921-1444
-
2
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute PC3691 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 759-4380
- 3 12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste A205, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 921-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Doctor offices usually make me nervous, but every time I go see Dr. Anderson, I feel comfortable and relaxed. She's a very kind and caring doctor, and she knows what she's doing. I've received surgery on both my left and right hand on two separate occasions, and each time, my hands have healed perfectly. I highly recommend everyone to see Dr. Anderson.
About Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992995096
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.