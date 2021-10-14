Dr. Andrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Andrew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Andrew, MD
Dr. Rebecca Andrew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Andrew works at
Dr. Andrew's Office Locations
Call Psychiatry LLC89 N State St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 272-6500
Bow Physical Therapy & Spine Center Limited Partnership501 SOUTH ST, Bow, NH 03304 Directions (603) 272-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years and find her to be understanding and and a good listener.
About Dr. Rebecca Andrew, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265486088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.
