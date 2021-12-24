Dr. Aronson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO
Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Aronson works at
Dr. Aronson's Office Locations
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 210, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 941-4004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760494546
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronson.
