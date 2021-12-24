See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (32)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO

Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Aronson works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aronson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 210, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 941-4004
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebecca Aronson, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760494546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
