Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ascunce conducts a thorough interview, and uses the exam, patient history and presentation, and judicious use of clinical tests to explore differential diagnoses and partner with patient to develop a treatment plan that is consistent with patient lifestyle and preferences. I have been under the care of several cardiologists in 30+ years, and she is empathetic, very up to date on treatment options, and committed to helping patients cut through the healthcare bureaucracy to obtain superior care.
About Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124203773
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|New York University Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascunce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascunce accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascunce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascunce works at
Dr. Ascunce has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Wheezing and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascunce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascunce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascunce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascunce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascunce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.