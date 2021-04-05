See All Pediatricians in Olympia, WA
Dr. Rebecca Asomaning, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Asomaning, MD

Dr. Rebecca Asomaning, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE.

Dr. Asomaning works at Group Health Specialty Center in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asomaning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Medical Center
    700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 (360) 923-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 05, 2021
    I grew up with Dr. Asomaning, she has always been my Pediatrician and is the reason I am now a pre-med student hoping to become a Pediatrician. She is compassionate, caring, incredibly intelligent, and I am beyond lucky to have her as my physician.
    Deena Benmouloud — Apr 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Asomaning, MD
    About Dr. Rebecca Asomaning, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1467671099
    Education & Certifications

    FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asomaning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asomaning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asomaning works at Group Health Specialty Center in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Asomaning’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asomaning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asomaning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asomaning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asomaning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

