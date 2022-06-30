Dr. Rebecca Azeff, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Azeff, DMD
Dr. Rebecca Azeff, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
Dental Care at Rose Creek4355 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 725-3871
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very professional, and have all the updated equipment, very impressive.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- University of Louisville School of Dentistry
