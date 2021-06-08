Dr. Rebecca Bagley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Bagley, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Bagley, MD
Dr. Rebecca Bagley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagley's Office Locations
- 1 8701 Darrow Rd Fl 2, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bagley is the best doctor I've ever seen! She has been my OB for all 3 of my children and delivered my 2nd. She handled (infertility, autoimmune disorders in pregnancy, pre and post partum depression, complications with breastfeeding and every symtom pregnancy threw at me. She is always honest and will tell you her thoughts. I am sad I'm not having anymore children and won't get to see her 20 times a year!!
About Dr. Rebecca Bagley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285838482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.