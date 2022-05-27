Overview of Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD

Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Baine works at North Austin Pediatrics in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.