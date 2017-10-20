Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD
Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Baird's Office Locations
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Dr. Baird was the doctor on-call the day I went into labor with our baby. I have enjoyed all my experiences with Charleston OB/GYN, so I trusted Dr. Baird would do a great job. She was very knowledged and calm in the delivery room, which made me feel comfortable during the birthing process; I felt like I had the support of a veteran OB in Dr. Baird. Needless to say, the birth went perfectly, and Dr. Baird was calm and collected the whole time. It was an amazing birthing experience!
About Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Baird has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
