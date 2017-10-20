Overview of Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD

Dr. Rebecca Baird, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Baird works at Charleston OB/GYN in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.