Dr. Rebecca Barnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Barnett, MD
Dr. Rebecca Barnett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
Jersey Shore Monmouth Family Medicine Group P C.3499 US Highway 9 Ste 2B, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-1199Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnett is very professional, knowledgeable and has a great bed side manner. She listens to your concerns and discusses them with you without rushing you. She always makes me feel comfortable and I am so happy to have found her! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rebecca Barnett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497276695
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
