Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD
Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Texas Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Barrington works at
Dr. Barrington's Office Locations
Kerrville694 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-3434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, informative, excellent
About Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Texas Hlth Scis Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrington has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrington.
