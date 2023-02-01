Overview of Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD

Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Texas Hlth Scis Ctr



Dr. Barrington works at Texas Oncology in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.