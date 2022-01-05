Overview

Dr. Rebecca Barry, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Barry works at Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery Group of Northern Virginia, PLLC in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.