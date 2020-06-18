Overview of Dr. Rebecca Bartlett, MD

Dr. Rebecca Bartlett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bartlett works at Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.