Dr. Rebecca Baxt, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Baxt, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Baxt Cosmedical351 Evelyn St, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baxt office has a great staff and is very knowledgeable. My experience is always amazing and I’m never rushed! Also, I never have to wait in the waiting room longer then 5 minutes and that is always appreciated!
About Dr. Rebecca Baxt, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
