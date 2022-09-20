Overview

Dr. Rebecca Baxt, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Baxt works at Baxt Cosmedical in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.