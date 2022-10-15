Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD
Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Booth's Office Locations
Women's First of Louisville3900 Kresge Way Ste 30, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 891-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Booth for several years. She has been very kind and caring. She always spends time really listening to my concerns and helping me. Her office staff has also been helpful. The check out staff spends the time to help with any billing and appointments needed. They have always stopped and really listened. I love the nurse practitioner who works with her. Several times I have had prescription issues and she always calls back and is helpful. I recommend this office.
About Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD
- Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285729889
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
