Overview of Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD

Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA



Dr. Boudreaux works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.