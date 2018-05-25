Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD
Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
Women's Health Care255 Low St Ste 101, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 556-0100
Women's Health Care600 Primrose St # 202, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 556-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely compassionate and knowledgeable. She spends time explaining things and answering questions. I never felt rushed when I met with her. She is a fantastic doctor!
About Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992780241
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.