Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD

Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Brandsted works at Saint Louis ENT Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Kirkwood, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.