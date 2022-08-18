See All Otolaryngologists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.4 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD

Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Brandsted works at Saint Louis ENT Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Kirkwood, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brandsted's Office Locations

    Sound Health Services -st Clare Office
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 405, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 965-9184
    Saint Louis Ent Health
    6400 Clayton Rd Ste 405, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 965-9184
    1001 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 320, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 965-9184
    Sound Health Services
    3860 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 108, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 729-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ear Ache

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Bransted has proven over the years to be a thorough, reasonable physician. She listens, concludes, presents a diagnosis, and then discusses the treatment options. With Informed Consent, I then am an active participant in my treatment plan. I am very thankful she is on my team!
    Kathryn Miller — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699714121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandsted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandsted has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandsted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brandsted has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandsted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandsted. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandsted.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandsted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandsted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

