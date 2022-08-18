Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandsted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD
Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Brandsted's Office Locations
Sound Health Services -st Clare Office1011 Bowles Ave Ste 405, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 965-9184
Saint Louis Ent Health6400 Clayton Rd Ste 405, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 965-9184
- 3 1001 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 320, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 965-9184
Sound Health Services3860 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 108, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 729-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bransted has proven over the years to be a thorough, reasonable physician. She listens, concludes, presents a diagnosis, and then discusses the treatment options. With Informed Consent, I then am an active participant in my treatment plan. I am very thankful she is on my team!
About Dr. Rebecca Brandsted, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
