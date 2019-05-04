Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD

Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Brewer works at Rebecca B Brewer MD LLC in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Endometriosis and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.