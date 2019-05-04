Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD
Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations
-
1
Rebecca Brewer MD LLC3925 E Hagan St Ste 104, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 334-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewer?
Dr. Brewer is an excellent doctor. She keeps up with the latest in medical research and is holistic in her approach to patients in her emphasis on the connection between health, nutrition, and exercise. I also appreciate how she interacts with patients--she is not condescending and occasionally flashes her wry humor.
About Dr. Rebecca Brewer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174514079
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Endometriosis and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.