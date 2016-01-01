Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM

Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Brickman works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Newtown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.