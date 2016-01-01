Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM
Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Brickman's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office7808 Pacific Ave Ste 1, Tacoma, WA 98408 Directions (253) 473-5566
-
2
Community Health Associates153 S Main St, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 426-7060
- 3 15703 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444 Directions (253) 531-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407886617
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Washington
