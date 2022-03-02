Overview of Dr. Rebecca Brown, MD

Dr. Rebecca Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Eastern Va Med School



Dr. Brown works at Rodeo Drive Women'S Health Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.