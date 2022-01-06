Overview

Dr. Rebecca Burfeind, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City|University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Burfeind works at Pain Management Associates in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.