Dr. Rebecca Burfeind, MD

Pain Management
3.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Burfeind, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City|University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Burfeind works at Pain Management Associates in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NKC Hospital, Pain Clinic
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1240, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr Burgeind is very caring and patient and takes time to explain all the procedures and when she's actually doing them she tells you exactly what she's doing when she's doing it. Like and trust her very much
    — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Burfeind, MD
    About Dr. Rebecca Burfeind, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 2023 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154302917
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Childrens Mercy Hospital|University Of Missouri At Kansas City Department Of Anesthesiology
    • St. Luke?S Hospital|Truman Medical Center|University Of Missouri At Kansas City, Dept. Of Internal Medicine
    • University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City|University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Belton Regional Medical Center
    • Lee's Summit Medical Center
    • Research Medical Center

